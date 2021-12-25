Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,959.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 677,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.99 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.