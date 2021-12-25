Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. NinePointTwo Capital grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 763,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 485,677 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

