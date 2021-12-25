Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $723,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $561.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.77 and a 200 day moving average of $455.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $566.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

