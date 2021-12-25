Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $59.61 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

