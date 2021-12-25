Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,968 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $75,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 196,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

AAP opened at $232.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $215.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

