Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,856 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of Cooper Companies worth $63,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

