Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cigna were worth $67,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 29.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cigna by 15.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,690,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,207,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

