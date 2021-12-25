Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Position Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,731 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Livent worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.