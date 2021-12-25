Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 88,519 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Schneider National worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $180,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

SNDR opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

