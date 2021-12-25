Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

