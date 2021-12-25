Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $150.80 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

