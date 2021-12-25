Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 43,328 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

