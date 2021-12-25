ING Groep NV Has $3.21 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,990 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.