fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 7.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 390,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,549,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

