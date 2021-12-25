ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $374.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $381.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day moving average of $343.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

