Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,577,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 381,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

