Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,613 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

