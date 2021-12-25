Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,311 shares of company stock worth $67,025,547. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

