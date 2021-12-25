Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $30,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $140.53 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $116.48 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

