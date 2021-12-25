Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after buying an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.