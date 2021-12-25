The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 142,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,907,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

