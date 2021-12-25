Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 6.7%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 78,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLNCF. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

