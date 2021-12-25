Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Trading Down 1.9%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. 361,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 550,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.54.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

