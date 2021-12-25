Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI) were up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06). Approximately 2,554,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,165,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.61. The company has a market cap of £82.64 million and a P/E ratio of -45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

