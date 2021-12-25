Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Down 0.4%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. 5,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

