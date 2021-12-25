-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.