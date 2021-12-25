ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

