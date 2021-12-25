Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 3,370 ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 74.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.2061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.