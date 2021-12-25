Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

