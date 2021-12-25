The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

