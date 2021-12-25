Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 200,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 236,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

