Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Bill.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

BILL stock opened at $253.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.