Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

