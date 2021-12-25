KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

KLAC opened at $420.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

