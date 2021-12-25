Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.79 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

