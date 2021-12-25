B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $746.26 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $753.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

