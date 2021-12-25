Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

