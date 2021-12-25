Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $254.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $243.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

