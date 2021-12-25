Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 8,398 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 100.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dropbox by 22.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 82,369 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dropbox by 15.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,444 shares of company stock worth $1,618,158. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

