Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 15,107 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18.

