Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after buying an additional 283,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.