Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MGU opened at $23.47 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

