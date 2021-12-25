iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

