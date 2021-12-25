New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,795 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $52,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $278.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $279.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

