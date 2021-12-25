New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,500,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $54,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.