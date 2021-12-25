Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.92.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

