Whittier Trust Co. Has $257,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5,548.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lyft by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lyft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.18 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

