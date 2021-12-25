Analysts Expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $40,067,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

