W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $88.63 Average PT from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

