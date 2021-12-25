Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $88.63

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Truist began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

